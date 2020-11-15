Second wave may trigger food crisis

World Watch Society, a human rights organization, stages a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday demanding the conducting of mobile courts countrywide to ensure the compliance of wearing masks. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Country may face food scarcity, if the second wave of corona pandemic hits and lockdown is imposed again as the government has failed to achieve the target of procuring food grains this year. Though, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on increasing of food production at local level since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there is an apprehension that the production target of food grains may not be achieved this year due to natural disasters including floods.





The outbreak of coronavirus has increased in Europe again. Consequently, some countries have taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus avoiding lockdown system to protect the economy. The countries are also trying to increase food stocks to combat the corona situation.







The Bangladesh government also fears that it may have to deal with a second wave of corona in the winter. But, no satisfactory level scenario is seen in connection with food-grain stocks. According to the statistics of the Food Ministry, the stock of food grains has decreased by 25 percent compared to the previous year.







This time, the stocks of food grains have declined in the country due to dependent on relief caused by hit of floods and corona situation. Though, the government says the situation is 'satisfactory', the reality is different. Consumers are frustrated with the two consumer goods-potatoes and onions due to insufficient stocks. Experts said, the government should pay heed in this regard right now to protect the country's people from further disasters.





Many countries around the world are now showing a tendency to increase food production and stocks in response to the corona crisis. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, has increased its imports by more than 50 percent since April. Jordan has a record for stockpiling high amount of food-grains.





Besides, China, one of the top consumers of food-grains, is also increasing its imports. Imports are being increased in several other countries including Pakistan and Morocco thinking about second wave of corona. Some of these countries have already announced to reduce import duty to Zero in the next few months with a view to increase food-grain stocks.According to a recent estimate of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), rice production in Bangladesh is likely to stand at 3.60 crore tons in the just-ended FY 2019-20.





According to a statistics, the Food Ministry took the initiative to procure 8 lakh tons of paddy during the Boro season this year sensing the need to increase government stocks. In contrast, some 2,19,865 metric tons of paddy has been procured. Besides, the target for rice procurement was fixed at 11.5 lakh tons. Around 6,67,890 tons of boiled and 99,123 tons of sun-dried rice have been procured against the target.Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "There will be no shortage of food in the country. Around 2.2 crore tons of Boro paddy and 1.53 crore tons Aman paddy have been produced this time, Besides, some 34 lakh tons of Aus paddy has been produced.







We bought paddy from the market giving fair price to the growers. At this moment, we have procured about 75 percent of target. With this, it will not be difficult to deal with any disaster. We think, there are enough stocks of food-grains."Former food secretary Abdul Latif said that, at least 10-15 lakh tons of rice should be imported immediately in the current situation. Different countries have started importing food thinking of the impending danger.







Ahsan H. Mansoor, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, "Lockdown has started in Europe anew due to second wave of Covid-19. If the situation remains good in Bangladesh, there is no guarantee that people will have the same purchasing capacity like before. People have no work as many have already lost their jobs. Even, if someone has got employment again, he is not getting proper and regular salary. So, there is a possibility to create food crisis and famine among people, if second wave of corona hits the country massively."









Leave Your Comments