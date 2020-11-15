Govt's indulgence blamed for such audacity

In demand of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, the statue of the Greek Goddess of Justice Themis was removed from the Supreme Court premises in 2017. -File photo



A sharp reaction has been created among leaders and activists of different political parties and civil society members over the demand by Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish acting Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque for the removal of sculptures of Bangabandhu.Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), an ally of the ruling Awami League, said, "Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish has dared to raise its voice to remove the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as evil fundamentalist elements were encouraged after the removal of the statue of Lady Justice Themis from the Supreme Court premises.





Now they are showing audacity by demanding the removal of the sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Dholaikhal and other parts of the country." Terming the statement of the Islamist Party as 'arrogant', Awami League Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "People of the country will give their reply in time."





However, the Awami League is yet to express any formal reaction over the issue after Maulana Mamunul Haque demanded the removal of Bangabandhu's sculptures. He came up with the demand while addressing a Shan-e-Risalat conference held at the BMA Auditorium on November 13. The conference was organized by Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish, Dhaka Metropolitan unit. The Islamist leader demanded stopping the installation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture.







Terming it a betrayal of Bangabandhu's soul, Mamunul said, "Those who set up statues in the name of Bangabandhu sculpture are not good sons of Bangabandhu. Setting up the idol of Bangabandhu at Dholaikhal is an effort to turn the city of mosques into a city of statues." JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter, in a statement, asked the Awami League not to spare the parties that oppose the sculptures of Bangabandhu.





"Some Islamist groups have opposed the sculpture at various times, calling it 'anti-Islamic'. The statue of Lady Justice was also removed from the Supreme Court premises in 2017 in the face of a demand raised by Hefazat-e-Islam," they further said.





The JSD leaders said nowadays evil forces are being audacious enough to oppose the installation of Bangabandhu's sculpture. "The stance against Bangabandhu's sculpture is a stance against Bengali history, tradition and culture. Those who have made the demand are enemies of Bangladesh. They want to erase the name of Bangabandhu from history."





Mufti Masum Billah Nafi, Member Secretary of a pro-Awami League organization, has questioned the knowledge of the Khelafat Majlish leaders.Describing sculpture and statue or idol as separate things, he said, "Sculpture is art that enhances the beauty of a city and idols are made to be worshipped out of religious beliefs.





Sculptures and idols are not the same. Those who call a sculpture an idol lack proper knowledge. "It is mentionable that Islamist groups in Bangladesh always that they do not believe in the man-made laws, they believe in the law of Allah. They discourage the higher education of women. The late chief of Hefazat-e-Islam Allama Ahmad Shafi compared women with tamarind.







Leave Your Comments