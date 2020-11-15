Diner Sheshe





"Bipin and I first met in junior college- he was a nerd; I was a last bencher. I didn't even notice him… I thought he was boring! In any case, a love marriage wasn't an option for me. Papa had started seeing rishtas for me since I was 13. And after my 10th, every Sunday, a new boy would come home to see me- I avoided it by saying, 'Let me atleast finish my graduation.'





So I thought I'd never fall in love, but life doesn't work that way. Bipin always liked me; he'd look at me from the corner of his eye, try to talk to me and ask me his 'doubts' but I'd ignore. Still, he made an effort… I fell for him unawaringly. But I was scared to even accept it to myself; if Papa found out, he would stop me from going to college.





Once, we were on a road trip- there, my friend asked Bipin, 'Do you have a girlfriend?' and he said, 'Yes. She's here with us!' he said. I still didn't understand. On our way back, Bipin gave me a chit and whispered, 'The girlfriend I was talking about is you.' The chit said, 'Yes or no?' Without hesitating, I wrote 'yes'.







But, I wanted to be sure, so I wrote him a letter and asked- 'Are you serious or fooling around?' He replied- 'You'll be the first and last woman in my life'; that's how we started dating. After college, we'd go for a walk to Hanging Garden and have chaat at Chowpatty. When we couldn't meet, we'd write love letters. I loved him, but I knew Papa would never approve. So, Bipin and I decided to get married secretly in a temple. Both families were furious- Papa stopped talking to me; my in-laws took us in, but weren't happy.







So once Bipin and I started working- we moved out; we only had Rs.1000. We stayed at a friend's place before renting their garage. We lived hand to mouth. I'd also miss my family but Bipin would say, 'Give them time.'

