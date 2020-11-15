Worldwide waffling





The top Republican in the U.S. Congress said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud.Trump, a Republican, has yet to acknowledge defeat two days after Biden secured enough votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to win. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he backed Trump's launch of a legal fight into claims of voter fraud.











On Monday evening Fox News cut off Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and people noticed. "Fox News just cut away from @PressSec, saying the network could not in good conscience continue to air her false claims, for which she has provided no supporting evidence," Ashley Parker, the White House reporter for the Washington Post shared on Twitter."





You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting," McEnany said before being cut off.In a clip shared to Twitter, McEnany said that they want "every legal vote to be counted" and before she could finish her sentence about "illegal votes," Fox News' Neil Cavuto abruptly cut her feed off. "Whoa whoa whoa," he began.









If you're losing when you're explaining, Justice Seamus Woulfe hasn't had a win in months.The letters published on Monday night between Woulfe and his boss, the Chief Justice Frank Clarke are stark and portray a man who is either completely removed from the mood of the public or has dug his heels in so far he can't golf his way out of the rough.It's no wonder he writes at length about how he would like the correspondence between the two kept out of the public eye, every time he tries to defend himself he only seems to drive his public profile further into the ground.









An Ethiopian military official says the air force is "pounding targets with precision" as the federal government continues its offensive against the defiant northern region of Tigray and no clear route to peace is yet seen.Maj. Gen. Mohammed Tssema in a Facebook post on Monday also denied as "totally wrong" a claim by the Tigray regional government on Sunday that a fighter jet had been shot down.





The Tigray government confirmed the federal government's aerial assault, saying in a Facebook post that the air force had carried out more than 10 aerial attacks so far.It remains unclear how many people have been killed in the fighting that erupted last week in Tigray as the government of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed comes under increasing international pressure to calm tensions.









