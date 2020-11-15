JSD holds rally to protest arson attacks

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) organized a human chain in city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday protesting against the Thursday's arson attacks. -AA



Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) organized a human chain and rally at 11 am at the city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday to protest against the recent arson attacks on passenger buses in different parts of the city on Thursday.





JSD standing committee members Nurul Akhter and Nader Chowdhury, vice-president Bir Muktijoddha Safi Uddin Mollah, Jatiya Sramik Jote president Saifuzzaman Badsha and JSD joint general secretary Roknuzzaman Rokon Prasuk also spoke on the occasion with city JSD coordinator Mir Hossain Akhtar in the chair, reports BSS.





The speakers said that the incident of setting fire to a moving passenger bus has created deep fear among the people and reminded the incident of the sabotage in 2015.They said the manner in which the buses were set on fire at different places at the same time proved that it was nothing but a heinous act of creating unrest in a well-planned by evil forces.





They added that arson, sabotage and violence involving the buses cannot be any strategy of political movement.If one adopts arson-terrorism as a political strategy, the people will reject it as they did in 2015, they said. The speakers demanded exemplary punishment of those who set fire to moving passenger buses, finding out their political identities.

Leave Your Comments