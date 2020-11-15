Lions Clubs International distributes Covid-19 protection materials

BLF Chairman AKM Rezaul Haque handing over COVID-19 protection material among hospitals in Khulna on Saturday. -AA



District Governor Md Nazrul Islam Sikder PMJF has distributed COVID-19 Protection Materials among 18 different Hospital in the Country. PPE,N95, Face Shield, Head Cover, Oxi-meter, Thermo-meter, Surgical Mask Box, Shoe Cover, Hand Gloves Box,Sanitizer, Nebulizer, Liquid Antiseptic, Spray Gun were distributed among Lions Eye Hospital, Khulna Lions Eye & Diabetes Hospital, Lions Shilpi Diabetes Hospital, Jessore Kapotakkho Lions Eye and Diabetes Hospital, Bagerhat Health Complex, Jhenaidah Health Complex, Mehendiganj Health Complex, Barisal, Ulania Health Complex, Barisal, Hizla Helth Complex, Barisal, Raipura Health Complex, Narsingdi, Savar Health Complex, Dhaka, Population Services & Training Center, Thalassemia Hospital, Rayerbazar Covid Graveyard, Dusto Health Center, Ring Rd, Mugdha Medical College Hospital, Pro-Active Medical College & Hospital Ltd, Satkhira Health Complex. BLF Chairman AKM Rezaul Haque, PDG Engr Wahidul Hasan Along with Lion Leaders and District Cabinet members were also present on that occasion.









---Khulna

