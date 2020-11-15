Bangladesh-USA relationship during Biden Administration

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sitting beside then US Vice President Joe Biden during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York City.





Bangladesh is currently the 46th largest goods trading partner of the USA with $9.0 billion in total goods trade during 2019. Goods import in to Bangladesh was $2.3 billion; goods export to USA was $6.7 billion against $5.06 billion in 2017. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Bangladesh was $4.3 billion in 2019.







USA has many reservations about tariff and non-tariff barrier on their exports. US firms exporting medical devices to Bangladesh face registration challenges with recent implementation of the Drug Control Act of 1940, most notably the treatment of medical devices as pharmaceuticals.BTMA data show, Bangladesh in 2018 imported 8.2 million bales of cotton, of which some 37.06 per cent cotton was imported from Africa, 26.12 per cent from India, 11.35 per cent from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, 11.14 per cent from the US, 4.65 per cent from Australia, and the rest, 9.65 per cent, from other countries. Bangladesh requires fumigation of imported U.S.







cotton at the port of entry, allegedly to protect locally grown cotton from possible boll weevil infestation. In 1966, the then Pakistan government had prepared the 'Destructive insects and plants' rules that asked for quarantine certificate from Quarantine Department before release of US-origin cotton. This measure had been taken to protect cotton produced in West Pakistan from competing with the US cotton and Bangladesh continued to follow the same rule.







In order to resolve the confusion, a technical experts from the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), along with their Bangladeshi counterparts, visited the Chittagong port in September 2018 to inspect imported US cotton and demonstrated that there was no presence of boll weevil. The US government continues to press the government of Bangladesh to eliminate the unnecessary fumigation requirement for U.S. cotton.





Bangladesh still could not establish a comprehensive legal framework to adequately and effectively protect and enforce IPR. The government enacted the Copyright Law in July 2000 (amended in 2005), the Trademarks Act in 2009, and the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act in 2013. The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) drafted a new Patent Act in 2014, which remains under review by the Ministry of Industries.





The Patents and Designs Act, 1911, is still the applicable law in Bangladesh. Additionally, the DPDT has drafted an “Innovation & IP Policy Strategy.” But unfortunately Bangladesh yet to complete the process of upgrading the IPR regime a member of TRIP agreement. Counterfeit and pirated goods sold in the market.







A number of US firms, including pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers of consumer goods, and software firms have reported violations of their IPR. Investors noted that the police are willing to investigate counterfeit goods distributors when informed but are unlikely to initiate independent investigations.





After the Rana Plaza building collapse that killed more than 1100 people, mostly garment workers. USA suspended the GSP (generalised system of preference) facility for Bangladeshi products including tobacco, sporting equipment, porcelain china, plastic products and a small amount of textile productsetc citing 'serious shortcomings' in safety and labour standards. However, Bangladesh's exports to the US market has not been hampered due to the suspension of GSP facility, as less than 1.0 per cent of the exportable items got that facility.







The suspension was on the ground of insufficient progress by the Government of Bangladesh in affording Bangladeshi workers internationally recognized worker rights. In July 2013, USTR provided Bangladesh with an Action Plan on worker rights and safety that, if implemented, could provide a basis for the than President to consider the reinstatement of GSP trade benefits. In the bilateral meeting following the TICFA signing, the Government of Bangladesh shared its progress to-date on addressing the various elements of the Action Plan.







USA also expressed reservation about Bangladesh's rice export subsidy, its policy about a cap on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector, digital trade, investment climate and intellectual property rights.The US administration did not give a clear pledge for restoring the suspended GSP facility. They have also expressed satisfaction over the progress of implementing working plan for regaining GSP facilities.Still their main issue of concern remains the condition of labourers in the garment industries.





The strict restriction on immigration of Trump administration has hampered immigration of Bangladesh national to USA. Bangladesh nationals are going to USA through legal and illegal process. The remittance from expatriates are one of the 3 major propellers of economy. Bangladesh will enjoy benefit from any soft law of immigration and naturalization of illegal immigrants from new President of USA.





Bangladesh is asking for assistance for technical support for Trade Facilitation Agreement, support for its graduation. There were 119 developing countries including 44 LDCs that enjoyed the benefit. Around 3,500 products are generally eligible for duty-free treatment from all GSP beneficiaries. In addition, some 1,500 articles of LDCs are eligible for tariff-free market access. The average tariff on Bangladeshi imports is 15.40 per cent. In 2019, US customs collected $1.03 billion in customs duties against import of Bangladeshi goods worth $6.68 billion. US trade policy in Trump’s regime clearly side-lined the multilateral trade negotiation process and called for bilateral arrangement.







USA were trying for bilateral agreement for economic co-operation. Bangladesh has signed TICFA agreement on 25thNovember, 2013 after one decade of negotiation upon a US proposal of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) with Bangladesh in 2001. TIFA has received a new name Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) with a modification for the words cooperation and forum.







USA believe that with TIFCA agreement, the U.S. and Bangladesh will more regularly work together to address issues of concern in our trade and investment relationship. They are also interested to track and discuss Bangladeshi efforts to improve worker safety and worker rights. This is an important priority for the USA as Bangladesh seeks to prevent more tragedies in its ready-made garment sector. The out of negotiation under TIFCA is not very encouraging for both the countries.







The last meeting in September 2020 between official of two countries on economic co-operation, USA retreated the same opinion of FTA in the only option for preferential treatment in the US market or joining any multilateral FTA wherein USA is a member country. In this age of glob-alization and free market economy countries are signing bilateral, regional even multilateral trade agreements including goods, services, free movement of people, trade, investment, services to share each party’s strengths with the counterpart for best utilization of possible opportunities. Bangladesh has trade surplus against USA and there is no possible “tax loss’’ for Bangladesh.













The writer is a legal economist.

There is no reason for change of US policy under President Joe Biden regarding economic relationship between Bangladesh and USA unless it address the US concerns. Bangladesh must take steps for enforcement and protection of IPR, non-tariff barrier such as registration of medical equipment under drug, stop of additional fermentation test of raw cotton, restriction on FDI in service sector etc. as well as concern about human and labour rights in Bangladesh.

The writer is a legal economist.

