Veep Biden to the rescue of the American democracy





It's almost a week since the US news networks called the election for Joe Biden and still the incumbent President Trump has not conceded or congratulated the president-elect as is customary. The last time a sitting President refused to concede despite losing an election was more than a hundred years ago when a Republican President Charles Hughes held off for nearly two weeks before congratulating president-elect Woodrow Wilson of the Democratic Party in 1916.





Trump's continued theatrics and flood of lawsuits to cast aspersions and doubts on the legitimacy of the US national election have appalled political observers in the USA and around the world. Former Vice President Biden has remained calm and composed in the face of this intransigence of his political opponent as he prepares his transition to take over the highest political office of his nation in a couple of months.





Since the US presidential election was held on November 3there have beensee-saw swings in the voting fortunes of the two lead candidates - incumbent president Donald Trump nominated by the Republican Party a.k.a. the Good Old Party or GOP and the challenger and former vice president Joe Biden nominated by the Democratic Party. Four days of nail-biting dramakept hundreds of millions of people in the US and around the globe glued to BBC and CNN as the presidential turf war moved from county to county in several battleground states where the vote-counts are too close to call for either candidate.







Even though Biden was decidedly ahead in the electoral college count two days into vote tabulations, he could secure the winning electors to get over the hump of 270 electors and become the presumptive president elect only in the late morning (US time) on Saturday as CNN declared him the projected winner.In the interim he kept on exhorting the American people to keep their calm and remain united as a nation as all mail-in or absentee votes are counted.







Trump on the other hand, true to his 'enfant terrible' reputation, kept on falsely claiming victory 'if only legal ballots are counted' and threatening all sorts of lawsuits to prevent taking into account anymail-in ballots, majority of which turned out to be in favor of Biden. In such a polarized political theatre Biden finally won the White House on his third attempt and what a historic win this is for him, his running mate and for the American people.





American democracy had literally been on the lam ever since Donald John Trump announced his candidacy for presidency of the US in June 2015. In the last 5 years since and the last four under him as the reality-TV style head honcho of the largest economy, the world has witnessed the precipitous slide of the American presidency from being the highest pulpit of - the free world, the sole military superpower and the biggest advocate ofglobalization - to a theater of pompous buffoonery, cheap antics and caricatures in absurdity.







Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., affectionately known as Joe Biden who served as vice president under the 44th president Barack Hussein Obama and soon to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America, couldn't be any further apart from the one-term president he is replacing. Biden is a bona fide political leader serving as a senator since 1972 and as vice president for eight years; Trump has never served in political office until his mercurial rise to the highest political office of the US in 2016.







Biden is a quintessential family man who only remarried several years after his first wife died in a car accident and is still married to his second wife; Trump has married thrice and divorced twice and has had countless saucy dalliances outside of marriage. One of Biden's sons served in the military and as state attorney general; Trump's family members have never served in government or in public office. Biden is plain and straight-forward, never attracting too much attention to himself; Trump is always hungry for limelight and hogs any pedestal all by himself. Biden values globalization, environment, and science; Trump has reneged on all three. And the list goes on…





American presidency has never stooped so low in stature, authority and trust as under President Trump, one of only three US presidents to have ever been impeached.At 77years of age, the oldest President Elect in history,Biden will have to roll up his sleeves and get to work from the day he assumes office and roll-back many of the gut-wrenching damages done by Trump by re-engaging with the Paris Climate Agreement.





tightening the leash on North Korea's run-away nuclear ambitions while reviving the Iran nuclear deal and integratingIran into the global economy, bringing science back into managing the coronavirus pandemic and saving the lives and livelihoods of millions of citizens without jobs and finally healing a deviously fractured nation reeling under populist racial bigotry.







The presidency of Joe Biden also brings a new dimension by ushering in a woman vice president with multiple ethnic backgrounds. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris is the daughter of immigrants from two ends of the earth - both her parents are renowned academicians - her mother originally from India and her father originally from Jamaica. This makes Kamala Harris the first US VP of Indian and Jamaican ethnicity not to mention the first woman VP ever. Her relatively young age of 56 and her record as an energetic and forceful attorney general of the state of California and as a US senator since 2017 makes her a prime future presidential candidate.







Four years ago President Trump wonby virtue of the electoral college even though he lost the popular vote by nearly three million. This time around no quirk of the electoral system could save him as the American people decidedly voted him out in the largest voter turnout in US history as his challenger garnered more than four million popular votes than the incumbent and an unprecedented blue-wave (color of the US Democratic Party) in some of the traditional red states (color of the US Republican Party) sunk Trump's electoral college tally to less than 240.







Trump was certainly not the popular choice even when he won in 2016 and this time around his popularity was down by a further 1%. The modest fall in popularity was enough to sink his hopes of re-election but this does not bode well for American polity as this implies that - even after four years of prodigious misstatements, breach of fiduciary custodianship, sheer negligence and questionable integrity - nearly 48%of the electorate still voted for him.







With the US having the largest nuclear arsenal andglobal military apparatus, it is mind-numbingly horrific that such large chunks of the citizenry there vote along partisan or ideological linesand don't care about the outsize follies of the man they are voting for and that cannot be a good thing for the US or the world. But the world didn't suffer this fool and called his bluff early on as nations in almost all continents expressed their disdain and distrust of the 45th president of the US consistently in the last four years.





Now President Biden and Vice President Harris will have to repair the damage to the hull of ship USA and bring a semblance of respectability back to the country that once shepherded the 'Free World' and was a magnet of highly qualified immigrants from the world over. Let me join the people from all corners of the world in wishing President Elect Joe Biden the very best in fulfilling this political rescue mission - the children and the future generations of USA and by extension, of the world, depend on it.



The writer is the founder of Technohaven Co Ltd, a co-founder of BASIS and the coordinator of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments