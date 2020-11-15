Naquib Khan tests positive for Covid-19



Naquib Khan, renowned singer-composer-songwriter and founding front man of pop band Renaissance, have tested positive for Covid-19. "Naquib Khan has been tested positive for Covid-19. Please keep him in prayers," lyricist Shahid Mahmud Jangi wrote from his Facebook profile on Friday night. According to singer Kumar Bishwajit, the eminent music artist has recently been feeling unwell, and opted for a test with providing his samples.







Despite having any major symptoms, his test result came back positive on November 12. He is self-isolating in his residence. Often regarded as one of the most respected and iconic Bangladeshi music artists, Naquib Khan founded Renaissance in 1985. Prior to that, he was a key member of another iconic Bangladeshi band Souls.





