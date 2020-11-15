Zayed Khan sings the theme song of T20 Cup!



Zayed Khan, one of the heroes of Dhaka film, sang for the first time. Although the audience was fascinated by his performance for so long, this time he will be immersed in singing. He sang with the theme of 'Fortune Barisal' team going to take part in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Zayed Khan sang the song titled 'MuiBarisalla' with Pratik Hasan at a studio in Moghbazar on Friday.





"It's my first song," he said. I used to practice music while studying in university. But when it came to acting, there was no singing. After composing this song, music director ShahriarRafat asked me to sing a part of Barisal. I also agreed. Hopefully, the song will respond. Rafat said, 'I thought the song would sound great in ZayedBhai's voice. Because after composing the tune, I gave him the guide voice. Then it seemed that this voice is the best for the song.

