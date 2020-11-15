Arnob, Sunidhi return to Dhaka



Popular Bangladeshi musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnob has tied the knot with Indian musician SunidhiNayak in Kolkata last month in the presence of two family members. They were in Kolkata after marriage. Now the couple returned to Dhaka. Arnob and Sunidhi left Kolkata for Dhaka on Friday morning.







"I am coming to Dhaka after one year and will stay here for a month, then think about the rest," Sunidhi said.Director SrijitMukherji and his wife Rafiath Rashid Mithila were present at their wedding. Srijit-Mithila revealed the news of their marriage through a status on social media. Arnob has been in Kolkata for a long time.







Sunidhi, who was born in Assam, met him in Santiniketan. After their acquaintance, Arnab came to Bangladesh for performing shows with Sunidhi several times.SunidhiNayak is pursuing a master's degree in music from Visva-Bharati University in India. She is a professional Esraj player. She also knows how to play Hindustani classical music. She even interested in modeling.





