Soumitra's condition deteriorates



Health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated fast on Friday with his neurological function in its worst state since admission on October 6. Confirming the information, a doctor attending on him said that an EEG has shown that there is very little activity in the brain.Though Chatterjee did not suffer any convulsion, his heart conditions too are not good, the doctor said. His oxygenation requirement has gone up and his kidney function has deteriorated.





"His (Soumitra) condition has actually deteriorated. His neurological condition is worst in the entire period of his stay. It deteriorated in the last 48 hours. We did an EEG but there is very little activity within the brain itself," he said.





The neuro board will be closely monitoring Soumitra for the next 24 hours. "As of now the situation is grim but maybe by God's grace he will come out of this", the doctor said, reports Hindustan Times.On the positive side, there has been no bleeding while his liver function and other parameters are stable, the doctor said in the bulletin."





Overall it seems his situation won't be good in the coming 24 hours. For the first time, we are expecting the unfavorable outcome of the entire thing. We are giving our best but it seems our best may not be adequate for the full recovery of Soumitra," he said.





The 85-year-old thespian had undergone the first plasmapheresis on Thursday and tracheostomy on Wednesday. The legendary actor has been under treatment in the private hospital in south Kolkata since October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.



