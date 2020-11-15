Mimi becomes new director of BSA



Noted actress Afsana Mimi has been appointed as the director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The renowned actress will be acting as the director post on a contract of three years, read a gazette notification by the Ministry of Public Administration. The actress signed the contract on 11 November.





Afsana Mimi gained immense fame in the 90's for her acting in television. She also made her mark as a director in recent years. The 'Kothau KeuNei' actor has also starred in multiple films including 'ChitraNodirPare' and 'NodirNaamModhumoti'.She is also the owner of production house- Green Screen, which helmed numerous successful projects like 'Doll's House', 'KacherManush' and 'PoushFalguner Pala'.

Leave Your Comments