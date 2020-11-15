New generation urged to work for building IT-based nation



Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday called upon the new generation to work for building an IT-based nation by enriching their knowledge on information technology (IT) and utilizing latent talents.





"There will be many ups and downs in life but it cannot be stopped. You (youths) have to open a new horizon in your life by exploring latent talents and acquiring knowledge on modern information technology," he said. The minister made the remarks while addressing an event titled "Road to Startup Entrepreneurship and Innovation" for technology entrepreneurs and innovators at Cumilla Club here, reports BSS.





iDEA project of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Startup Cumilla jointly organized the day-long mentoring program with Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir in the chair. Tajul said, "We are able to make innumerable development of the country through digitalisation. But if we want to keep pace with the world, we have to use our valuable time and say no to corruption".Encouraging the young innovators to harness their talent, creativity and mental strength, the minister urged them to create employments for others by becoming entrepreneurs instead of running for jobs.





Local lawmaker AKM Bahauddin, Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Cumilla University Professor Dr Emran Kabir Chowdhury and Project Director (Additional Secretary) of iDEA Project Syed Mojibul Huq were present at the function as the special guests. Idea generation, business presentation, Art of Business Model Canvas, Pitching and other topics were discussed in the day-long mentoring programme, attended by teachers, students and many others from different universities.



By organizing a pitching competition at the end of the mentoring program, the selected startups will be able to apply directly for the pre-seed grant of Taka 10 lakh and at the same time, will have the opportunity to pitch directly for the pre-seed grant in front of the iDEA project selection committee. After Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna, the iDEA project is conducting community-based activities in Cumilla to create a startup ecosystem with the banner "Startup Bangladesh" and at the same time, the ICT division is conducting various events, training, seminars all over Bangladesh.







