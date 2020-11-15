Bangladesh-Korea Joint PPP Platform Meeting held



Bangladesh and Korea at a webinar on Saturday renewed their pledge to work together in timely and effectively implementing infrastructure projects through Public Private Partnership as Bangladesh continued with its journey on becoming a developed country. Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Bangladesh and Korea Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) co-hosted the webinar titled "The 3rd Bangladesh-Korea Joint PPP Platform Meeting".







The webinar was attended, among others, by Kim Hyan-mee, Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MoLIT) and Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister grace the meeting with their presence. Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of PPPA, Kyong-goo Hur, President and CEO of KIND, Lee Jang Keun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, Ms Abida Islam, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Republic of Korea, senior government officials, private investors, representatives of KIND and PPPA.







Minister of MOLIT reiterated her commitment to support Bangladesh on her path to becoming a developed country.In his welcome speech, the CEO of KIND said that Korea has been one of the largest investors in Bangladesh since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1973. KIND supports those investors who do not compromise with time and quality in implementing projects.







The Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Korea shared how deep is the bilateral relations between the countries. Private Industry and Investment Adviser highlighted the commitment of the Honourble Prime Minister to promote the bilateral support program for infrastructure development through PPP.







The Principal Secretary insisted on launching at least one PPP Project to mark the celebration of the 100th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also stressed the importance of widening lens and encouraged Korean private investors to build partnership with the government as well as with the Bangladeshi private investors.







Ms. Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of the PPP Authority mentioned that Bangladesh under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, adopted a Policy for Implementing PPP projects through Government to Government partnership as a way of leveraging resources to construct large public infrastructures.







Such partnerships will not only accelerate the economic growth of Bangladesh but also strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. She also emphasized that PPPA will work hard to facilitate the implementation of PPP Projects with Korea following proper process with focus on technical, commercial, legal, social and environmental aspects associated with the project so that the end result is sustainable and mutually beneficial.







At the webinar, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) showcased the' Meghna Bridge Project' that involves the construction of a four-lane bridge over Meghna river on the Bhulta to Aaraihazar to Bancharampur Road, which will serve as an alternate route of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and Dhaka-Sylhet highway. KIND appreciated this project to move forward with the government to government partnership program. Korea also proposed 'Purbachal Town Electricity Network' project from their end for consideration of Bangladesh.







Besides, two projects were presented in the platform meeting, i.e., (1) 'Tongi to Sadarghat Subway line' for implementation through Korean Investor and (2) 'Oboshor -Senior citizen health care and hospitality center' for financing only. The meeting ended with the commitment from the participants in strengthening mutual cooperation and working together for implementing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.





