BFF boss praises booters performance



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin on Saturday praised the performance of the players who snatched a magnificent 2-0 win over Nepal in the first match of the 'Mujib Barsho' FIFA International Friendly series on Friday evening.





"Actually it was a good game ….. both sides played well … Bangladesh played very well in the first half ….there should have been one or two more goals in the first half ….. It was a good game and after coronavirus players have recovered a lot … it needs some more time …this is exactly which we are expecting," said Salahuddin to the pressmen yesterday at his BFF office when asked to evaluate the players performance in the first match.He said the players played with confidence in the first match scoring both the goals quality full they have the caliber to do it but for whatever reason they weren't able to do it.





The BFF boss also did not forget to mention the role of the media by saying that the print and electronic media have been giving the support for the last one or two months and it has increased the confidence level of the players which enabled them to play better football against Nepal.Salahuddin said it's a matter of time to build a top category football team if the team has given support from media, supporters as well as the government. Salahuddin announced Taka ten lacs for cash award for booters after winning the first match against Nepal, and possibly the booters would get more cash award if they win the series 2-0.



When asked how optimistic you are about the national team's doing well against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match next month, Salahuddin said "There is still three to four weeks to remain of the Qatar match and it's not enough time. The Qatar team has been training from the last three to four months…. all you know they are the host country of the World Cup and Asian Champions .. it would be a very difficult match but I hope that the boys will play a respectable match there."







