BB T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24, final on Dec 18

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and opener Soumya sarker captured during practice session on Saturday ahead of the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which will kick-start on November 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -Coll



The much-anticipated Bangabandhu T20 Cup to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will kick-start on November 24 and the final of the five-team tournament will be held on December 18, said a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released the itinerary of the five-team T20 tournament yesterday. As per the itinerary, two matches will be held everyday.Beximco Dhaka will take on Minister Group Rajshahi on the opening day on November 24. In the day's other match, Fortune Barishal will face off Gemcon Khulna. Gazi Group Chattogram is the other team of the tournament.The final of the tournament is on December 18. A total of 24 matches will be held in the tournament. All of the matches will be held in one venue-Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.









The five teams of the tournament had already formed their team through a players' draft which was held on November 12 at a local hotel in the city. 157 cricketers were put in four categories, A, B, C and D, according to their price range. Each side could take 16 players from these four categories to form their team.





The tournament will be held in a bio-secure environment with five teams and around 150 people including 80 cricketers. Managing such a huge number of people in a bio-bubble would be a tougher task but BCB hoped they could organize it successfully to give a message to the rest of the world.The BCB earlier successfully organized BCB President's Cup-a one-day format tournament that included around 70 people in the bio-bubble.





"The T20 Cup is the follow-up tournament of the BCB President's Cup. Since we have many International matches ahead, this tournament will help us to cope with the environment," BCB media and communication committee chairman Jalal Younus said after the players' draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup."It is important that we can play the International matches in the venues in which we are playing the domestic tournament. We want to let the foreign teams know that we have ensured a bio-secure environment here. This tournament will help us to organize International matches in future."





