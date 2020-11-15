10 Covid-19 patients killed in Romania hospital fire

Romania Health Minister Nelu Tataru confirms 10 casualtiesin a fire broke out at the Piatra County hospital on Saturday. They wereundergoing treatment at intensive care unit (ICU) while they were sufferingfrom Covid-19. They are being sent to two separate hospitals right after theincident for their treatment said local authorities.

"Eight patients died as a result of the fire, and theother two later in the Emergency Department, due to respiratory failure,"said the minister, Xinhua reports.

Health Minister took a visit to the Piatra Neamt hospital whichabout 350 km away from the capital Bucharest.

16 patients were in two Covid-19 emergency wards when firetook place, Irina popa spokesperson of the local Inspectorate for EmergencySituations said to local media. "Seven people are in critical condition,including the doctor on duty," added spokesperson.

The reason for the incident is still unknown. Local mediaquoted hospital director Lucan Micu “no doubt the flame were amplified by theexisting oxygen facilities in the ICU.

