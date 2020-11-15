Nigeria boat capsize, 18 casualties





A canoe was ferrying passengers to a farm on the other sideof Buji River in northeast Nigeria on Friday when the boat was overturned andeighteen people including 15 young girls have drowned, said police spokesmanAhmed Mohammed Wakil in a statement.

“Corpses were removed from the river and taken to GeneralHospital Itas,” Wakil said. “A medical doctor certified 18 people dead.” “Five(passengers) were rescued,” Wakil added.

Among the dead 15 were girls ages between eight and fifteenand other three were males aged between 20 and 30.

Africa’s most populouscountry sides are keen to this type of accidents as they are unaware of safetymeasures.

Leave Your Comments