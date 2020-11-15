Covid-19: Global cases nears 54 million





Confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the globe till Sundaymorning are reaching 54 million. According to the number Johns HopkinsUniversity (JHU) cases reached 53,852,537.

US lead as number soars over 10,891,007 and death 245,578,and second highest number confirmed in India with 8,773,479 cases and 245,479deaths

In terms of the total number of cases and fatalities, the USleads with over 10,891,007 cases and 245,578 deaths followed by Brazil with5,848,959, France with 1,915,713, Russia with 1,887,836, and Spain with 1,458,591 and the UK with 1,347,907 cases.

Last year in December first Covid-19 outbreaks started inchina later it spread all around the globe.

