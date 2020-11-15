21 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hours





Twenty one more people were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours across the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)





Eighteen of these new cases were reported from Dhaka.





Currently, 84 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country -- 80 of them in the capital.





Since January, the health authorities confirmed 867 dengue cases but 778 patients recovered, the government said.





The Dhaka North City Corporation started an anti-mosquito campaign from November 2, hoping to keep the number of dengue cases low this year.





Data provided by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Health Directorate show 219 cases recorded in the first half of November.





In October, 163 cases were reported. The number was 47 in September and 68 in August.





This year’s only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.





But the situation this year is still much better compared to 2019 when the country saw a massive outbreak of dengue that pushed the healthcare system to its limits.





According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases were recorded with the mosquito-borne disease killing 179 people.

