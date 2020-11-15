PM eyes blue economy, says Coast Guard to be strengthened





The programme of commissioning two offshore patrol vessels,five in-shore patrol ones, two fast patrol boats and BCG Base Bhola held atCoast Guard Berth Patenga, PM joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard alsospoke at the programme from Coast Guard Berth, Patenga.

She putted pressure on strengthening Bangladesh Coast Guardand want their efforts to build the Blue Economy. “Keeping in mind the BlueEconomy and Vision 2030 and 2041 for Coast Guard, the government has planned toincrease its manpower from 4,781 to 15,000 gradually,” she said on Sunday. She expectstheir honesty and patriotism to serve the country with responsibilities.

"You’ll to pay a special attention [to your duties] sothat the good image of the Coast Guard remains unharmed always," shesaid. She ensured necessary cooperationfrom the government

She said Narayanganj dockyard and Khulna shipyard, nowoperating under Bangladesh Navy, are building two inshore patrol vessels, onefloating crane, two tugboats and 16 boats. "Soon, these will be inductedin the Coast Guard fleet."

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that a dockyard is being prepared inGajaria for the Coast Guard to increase its capacity of repairing andmaintenance.

"To enhance the capacity of this force, initiativeshave been taken to procure hovercraft, drone, 3500 metric-tonne vessel whichcan in all weathers. We want to build the Coast Guard as a modern and timebefitting force," the Prime Minister said.

"We’ve to live with these, we’ve to put our attentiontowards saving the lives of people facing all the odds, and we’ve to acquire thosecapabilities." She addressed Bangladeshas land of natural calamities and said to facilitate people overcome the adversities.

She also said that Bangladesh has got a vast ocean boarderwhich can be utilized to uplift the economic development of the country."The Bay of Bengal is a very important ocean, trade and commerce of manycountries run through this area."

"Keeping that in mind, we want to use our sea resourcesfor our economic development. For that, we’ve declared the Blue Economy, wehave taken a plan how we could use our ocean resources for the country'sdevelopment," she said.

Premier wants to ensure coastal district’s economiccondition and security.

