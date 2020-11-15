Nowfel warns of twisting necks if there is exaggeration





Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has warned the people of harsh action who are opposing installation of sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He was addressing a program at Golpahar in Chattogram city marking Shayama Puja on Saturday and said, ‘‘Be careful by seeking apology for what you said. Necks will be twisted if you try to destroy communal harmony.’’





On November 13, leaders of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh, an Islamist organization, at a gathering in the capital’s Dhupkhola ground opposed installation of a sculpture of Bangabandhu at Dholaipar. Later, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish acting secretary general Mamunul Haque echoed it.

Issuing warnings of action, the Deputy Minister for Education said, ‘‘Don’t show audacity by talking about Father of the Nation. Stop issuing threats. Don’t talk about communalism and panic people.’’





‘‘Islam is preserved well to the people of the country and the Awami League, None nominated you the contractors of Islam,’’ he added.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel went on to say, ‘‘The Awami League can make friendship by putting hands on others’ necks. Similarly, it can twist the same necks with the same hands.’’

