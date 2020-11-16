Diner Sheshe





"When we used to go for my ultrasounds, Varun would always say, 'It's a girl,' and I always thought it'd be a boy. When Aahira was born, Varun had tears in his eyes as held her in his arms and kissed her forehead- he then walked up to me and said, 'See, I told you na?'







I guess that's why since day one, she's been a complete daddy's girl- she won't even fall asleep with me! Varun has to be the one to rock her to sleep; even when she rolls over, it's always towards him, not me! He loves it, and he's such a proud papa- the first time I left them both alone all day, he kept sending me photos of him doing her hair up in a mini fountain ponytail.







Plus he's got this weird intuition when it comes to Aahira- even if he's sitting far away from her, he'll know exactly when she's pooped. And he's been right every single time, while I keep wondering, 'HOW?' I remember, this one time, we dressed her up as Lord Krishna and tried to feed her butter- oh God, it was a disaster; she threw up on his face! But all is forgiven when it comes to Aahira- poop, vomit, everything! He's so protective about her, his life mission is to sanitize any and everyone who comes even remotely close to her… including me! Can you believe it?" Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments