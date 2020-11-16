Worldwide waffling





Byte Dance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition with a U.S. Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok. President Donald Trump in an Aug. 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday. The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China's government.











Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan have a very Irish romance in the brand new trailer for "Wild Mountain Thyme," released on Tuesday.Set in Ireland, the movie centers on Anthony (Dornan), who works in the fields under the constant belittling of his father (Christopher Walken), who has threatened to leave the family farm to Anthony's American cousin Adam (Jon Hamm).







A shy and worn-down Anthony doesn't notice that Rosemary (Blunt), a childhood friend, has been attracted to him for years, despite feeling resentment for having been shamed by Anthony earlier. Caught between their families' land dispute, sparks fly between the couple. Meanwhile, Rosemary's mother, Aoife (Dearbhla Molloy), strives to unite the families before it is too late.









Amazon said on Tuesday it had taken down listings of products such as briefs and doormats with Hindu sacred symbols, which were being sold on its overseas websites, following a furore on social media in India. #BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India, with users sharing screenshots of Amazon listings of doormats and underwear emblazoned with insignia including the elephant god Ganesha and other symbols, which Hindus consider sacred. "We are taking down the products in question," Amazon said in a statement. "











Johnny Depp has starred in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies as Captain Jack Sparrow. But as Disney plan a spin-off starring Margot Robbie, fans have been wondering about Depp's involvement. Just last week the 57-year-old star was asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which he agreed to, following his unsuccessful libel case in the UK courts.





With his Pirates future unclear, Depp's fans have rallied together for a petition demanding his reinstatement as Captain Jack Sparrow.Created on change.org, the petition is titled: "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW.At the time of writing it has been signed almost 250,000 as it heads towards its goal of at least 300,000.





