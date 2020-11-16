Does Bangladesh lack political rule now?





Recently BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has given a special interview to a Bengali Daily Prothom Alo. Why this was mentioned as a special interview I could not understand because there was no new or special things which he and other BNP leaders have not said a hundred times previously. He sang the same monotonous song and I do not think people are interested in these things anymore. But one of his comments struck me very much and I think it should be discussed properly to expose the economy of truth in his utterances. Prothom Alo treated his comments as special interview because it suits their purpose.







Mirza Fakrul said in this interview that Bangladesh has no political government now. So far BNP's tune had been that the Awami League government is not a democratic one and they came to power through an election full of malpractices. Interestingly, the same accusation is now being made against Joe Biden by the defeated President of America Mr. Donald Trump. He is still not ready to accept his defeat in the presidential election and accusing that it was not free and fair. Perhaps Trump borrowed these words from our BNP leaders.





In America nobody believes in Trump's accusation and I do not know how many people believe in this BNP propaganda against Awami League in Bangladesh. Mirza Fakrul further said that Bangladesh is now run by an unholy power from behind keeping Awami League at the front. One may wonder whether these accusations are a reflection of their own past activities when they were in power. When BNP and Jamaat were in power there was an allegation from many quarters that the real power was vested in the hands of Pakistan's military intelligence. Maybe, BNP leaders are now suffering from their past activities when they were in power and running the country getting dictated by anti-Bangladesh foreign agency and trying to tarnish Awami League with the same brush. There is a saying that everything looks yellow in the eyes of a jaundiced patient.





Bangladesh is run by the oldest political party Awami League at present and this party gave leadership to the war of independence. Sheikh Hasina is now recognized by the whole world as a strong political leader in South-east Asia. She came to power through election not by the power of gun like BNP. BNP's founding father, a power loving general in the army had part in the conspiracy of overthrowing the government and killing the father of the nation. After capturing the power he banned political activities in the country and political parties. He distorted the country's constitution and killed its non-communal character. BNP's founding father was a military dictator not a politician, he also dissolved the parliament elected by the people.







In Bangladesh the death knell of politics was sounded by this Cantonment party. This party which was born in cantonment was created to serve its master not the people. Mirza Fakrul's 'martyred' General Zia, when he was in power declared, "I will make politics difficult for politicians". He had fulfilled his promise by destroying both politics and politicians in the country. Could anyone say that BNP is a political party? By what definition is it a political party? A general took its leadership and collected some orphaned political leaders of both left and right giving them share of power and wealth. During BNP's long rule from Ziaur Rahman to Khaleda many Awami League leaders including Kibria, Ahsanullah Master, and Ivy Rahman were killed.







After Zia another military general Ershad put the final nail in the coffin of political government. He collected more opportunist people from left and right to form another Cantonment party called Jatiya party. But Khaleda Zia, the widow of General Zia broke all records of her predecessors by appointing as Ministers and state Ministers people like Lutfuzzaman Babar who was in the wanted list of police as a smuggler. He is now in prison. One of her ministers was an accused killer but still he escaped trial and became minister of Khaleda Zia. For 29 years under the rule of these tyrants not only Awami Leaguers but leaders of other parties were attacked or killed. The leader of The Worker's party Rashed Khan Menon was shot several times and he was nearly killed. Fortunately he survived after several surgeries in London and took a long time recover.







Sheikh Hasina herself survived vicious grenade attack but survived miraculously but many of her comrades died. The chief conspirator of this attack fled from the country and took shelter in London. It says law has a long hand but it has not reached him yet. The darkest period in the history of Bangladesh was those 21 years ruled by Zia, Ershad and Khaleda. The governments in the country was not run by political parties but by the military or autocrats. In reality General Zia fulfilled his promise. He did not allow real political parties to come to power for long three decades.





After the depoliticization of the country the autocratic governments especially General Zia started destroying the social values and the ideals of the war of independence. He removed Sheikh Mujib's policy of social equality by creating a new rich class and revived the old capitalist society. He declared, "Money is no problem". He allowed the new rich businessmen, who started business with an empty suitcase to rob the bank's money and people's assets and helped them to become rich overnight.





Gradually a section of this new rich class became so powerful that the country came under their strong grip. The moral degeneration in the country started rapidly. They ran the so-called political parties, distorted the social and cultural values and the media also is now under their control. Even in the Pakistani period the national dailies in Bangladesh - Azad, Ittefaq, Purbo Desh, Sangbad and Pakistan Observer all were under the ownerships of political parties or political leaders. Now the political leadership of media is long gone and the industrial tycoons are the media owners.







Not only in media in our Jatiya Sangsad no less than 80% members are either full or semi businessmen. Their influence has spread even over political parties, left and right. They have penetrated Awami League also. That is why a political government finds it very difficult to eradicate corruption. The corruption has continued for 21 years. During this time violent fundamentalism and communalism were encouraged. For a time the whole country was seized by the force ultra-fundamentalism. Sheikh Hasina had to fight throughout her political life against these autocratic regimes who by nature are the enemy of the people.







BNP at the end by their association with Jamaat and showing their inefficiency in running the country lost the support of Cantonment and the new rich class also. Even the western powers realised that Bangladesh needed a political government and Sheikh Hasina was their best leader. She proved it. Her past and present governments are hundred percent government of a political nature. This government may have many faults in its administrative activities but that does not change its political nature.







The country's economic development and its worthiness to combat COVID-19 prove that this government enjoy popular support. The Augean stable created by the non-political governments of the country cannot be cleaned and cleared in a short period. It is a massive task. Only Sheikh Hasina's political government will be able to clean this stable if they get more time. It was proved that a democratic country like America does not have a full proof election system. The system was accused of foul play. Of course, it is a false accusation like BNP's accusation of Awami League. If Sheikh Hasina's government is not a political government than which was a political government from Zia to Khaleda, could Mirza Fakrul tell us?





The writer is a prominent journalist based in United Kingdom.



