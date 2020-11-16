Students of Karakoram University to boycott polls in Gilgit-Baltistan



Students of Karakoram University on Thursday protested in Gilgit region against the discontinuation of Pakistani Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme. The scheme was introduced in 2011 for the students from Least Developed Areas but discontinued two years ago without any prior information, reports ANI.





The students raised slogans against Pakistan PM Imran Khan. They also warned they might boycott assembly polls in the region which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, reports India blooms.







A protesting female student told ANI: "We have decided to boycott November 15 assembly elections because the votes are given to those who solve the issues of the public. But, these people are not ready to listen to us. If our issues are resolved before polling then we are ready to vote, if not, then we will also ask our family members to boycott the elections."





Another student protester was quoted as saying by the news agency, "The government should be ashamed that the students are sitting on the road. This scheme was deliberately withdrawn so that these students do not study and remain illiterate. They know that if they get higher studies, they will create troubles for Islamabad."

