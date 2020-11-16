Cycling expedition team of Bangladesh Army reaches Bogura

Cycling Expedition team of Bangladesh Army crossing Bogura town on Saturday afternoon on their way to Teknaf. -AA



Cox's bazar-bound 100 members of Cycling Expedition'2020 team of Bangaladesh Army on Mujib Barsha have reached in Bogura from Tetulia under Panchagarh on Saturday afternoon.







On November 08 instant, the 100 member-team have set out their cycling expedition from Tetulia of Pancagarh district for Teknaf of Cox's Bazar and On Friday, they reached in Pirgonj upazila area under Rangpur district and on Satruday morning, they started for Bogura thorough Bogura-Rangpur highway and finally reached in Bogura on Saturday afternoon.







After reaching at Matidali area, the north gate of Bogura town at around 3 PM on Saturday, thousands of people of the areas greeted them through clapping their hands and later after reaching at Bogura Cantonment, the General Commanding Officer (GOC) of 11 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Bogura Major General Nazmul Hasan, ndc, psc, greeted them too in the cantonment.







During the greeting program of the cycling soldiers, the high army officers of Bogura Cantonment were present and they will again start for their journey to reach in Teknaf of Tetulia upazila in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday morning and they will take interval of the expedition on the different locations to Cox's Bazar.











---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

