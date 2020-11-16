Jason, Olivia call off engagement



Olivia Wilde and 'Saturday Night Live' alum Jason Sudeikis have now ended their relationship which included a seven-year engagement. The couple began dating in 2011 then got engaged after the holidays in 2012. The couple is proud parents of two kids, son Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4. Both Jason and Olivia have seen major success in the past years. Recently, Olivia began filming on the highly-anticipated Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.







On the other hand, Jason has been hard at work getting production started on season two of the Apple+ series Ted Lasso. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split come shocking news to all the fans. According to People, a source close to the couple has said that the couple called it quits at the beginning of the year. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship,"















Leave Your Comments