'The Suicide Squad' adds Sylvester to its lineup



'Rocky' actor Sylvester Stallone has joined the gang in the second installment of 'The Suicide Squad.' Director James Gunn confirmed the news of Sylvester's appearance in the movie through his Instagram post, reported Deadline. Gunn will be including some new supervillians with big names attached. Nathan Fillion (T D K), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), and John Cena (Peacemaker) are known, with Stallone now joining.





There is a report that says Sylvester Stallone will be voicing King Shark in the movie. Stallone himself confirmed his participation by posting a video to Instagram acknowledging he was on his way to go film a scene. Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is set to open in theaters on 6 August, 2021.







Leave Your Comments