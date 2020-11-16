Hridoy, Liza's first song 'Bhabna'



Close-up One star Sania Sultana Liza sang for the first time with popular singer and music director Hridoy Khan. Recently, these two stars sang together for the first time. The name of the song is 'Bhabna'. Hridoy Khan has done all the lyrics, melody and music. A video of it has also been made.







The cinematography was done by Pratya Khan, the younger brother of Hridoy. Regarding the song, Liza said, 'For the first time, I sang a full song in a double voice with Hridoy Khan Bhai. There are very beautiful words in the songs. I hope the listeners will like it. 'She said that the song will be released on Hridoy Khan's own YouTube channel on November 14. I believe everyone will like the song '.

Leave Your Comments