Jamie Day catches coronavirus



Bangladesh national football team's head coach of Jamie Day has tested positive for coronavirus, one of the officials of the media department of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed on Sunday. BFF media executive Khalid Mahmud Naomi said, "Our head coach Jamie Day tested positive on the routine tests carried out on all the players and staff of both Bangladesh and Nepal taken on Saturday. All the others have tested negative. He is asymptomatic and currently in isolation in his hotel room, he said.







Bangladesh team manager Amer Khan said, "Jamie tested positive for Covid-19 which is unexpected. We will arrange another test for him. We were in a good position in the two FIFA international friendlies. May be, we have to play the remaining match without the coach. The training session of the team scheduled this morning has been deferred to the afternoon."Earlier, Bangladesh performed brilliantly in the first friendly match and defeated the visitors Nepal 2-0. The second friendly will be played on November 17 at BNS.



