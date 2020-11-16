Shakib begins practice for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Gemcon Khulna star player Shakib Al Hasan seen at a practice session along with Fortune Barishal's pacer Taskin Ahmed and Minister Group Rajshahi's all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin in Mirpur on Sunday. -Collected



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started his practice for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.This is the first time in more than one year he practiced at the 'Home of Cricket.' Shakib who served a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He was recruited by the Gemcon Khulna team in the players' draft on November 12.





Shakib in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) won't allow spectators in the stadium during the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup, thinking about the health risk, caused by the novel coronavirus.





Thousands of football fans enjoyed football at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday during Bangladesh's match against Nepal. The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gave 8,000 spectators the opportunity to enter the gallery, following standard health protocol.However, the BCB is not walking that path. BCB director and media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said on Saturday (November 14) that spectators would not be allowed to enter the field in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. "I know it's a matter of emotion," Jalal Younus told the reporters.





"After a long time the football game has been brought back in the country and the spectators have come there. But we will not allow the spectators, thinking of the health risk of others. This is our plan and the stadium will be without spectators." Even the BCB won't organize the opening ceremony of the tournament due to the risk. "Officially, we do not have any opening ceremony because of the current situation," he remarked.

