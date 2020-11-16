'Explosive gowth' after Covid?



Although the next few months are expected to be brutal, there will be an explosive growth in the economy after a vaccine becomes available, thinks billionaire investor Bill Ackman. This is according to a report published by Forbes on their website on 13 November, which details Ackman's thoughts on a post-Covid recovery shared during Forbes' Wealth Management Summit.According to the report, the billionaire investor thinks that the industries that lost the most, like hospitality and dining, will see the most growth in a post-Covid world.







A big portion of Ackman's investments include shares of restaurant giants like Burger King. He also adds that senior care and pharmaceuticals would also see big gains in the future. Ackman thinks that the savings that has been built up during this year had nowhere to be spent, and this built up savings is what will fuel the growth after a vaccine is available.







This will also fuel big growth in the travel industry, according to him. He thinks that the post-Covid world will be a great place for entrepreneurs to start businesses.Bill Ackman has lost and made fortunes through his investments. Recently, he made $2.6 billion from an investment of only $27 million this year at the start of the pandemic. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $2.1 billion at this time.





