Women take safety responsibility in their own hands



When women in Bangladesh face various problems like rape incidents, assaults, martial art can be an effective tool to save them. Many women in the country are now learning the techniques of martial arts. Martial arts, a set of techniques for self defence, increase the confidence, physical and mental strength of women as violence against them are on the rise in an alarming manner.







Dilshad Hossain Dodul, an assistant professor of Journalism and Media Studies at Stamford University, told this correspondent that martial arts enable women to learn how to save them. The techniques of martial arts not only strengthen women physically, but also psychologically. It boosts their confidence and makes them able to save from sexual or physical assaults."





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, said, "Providing training to women on martial arts is a great initiative. It will increase self-confidence of women and make them able to protect from any kind of attack." Umme Salma Usha, media manager of Masthead PR, said, "If women learn martial arts, they will be equipped to fight any kind of untoward incidents."

