COVID-19: US provides 100 ventilators to BD

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller hands over 100 ventilators to the officials of Bangladesh government on Sunday. These brand-new, state-of-the-art US manufactured machines have been donated, through USAID Bangladesh, to respond to Bangladesh's



The United States, through the US Embassy in Dhaka and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered 100 state-of-the-art ventilators to Bangladesh that it had pledged earlier to assist the country's fight against COVID-19.







Speaking at an event held for handing over the ventilators at Kurmitola General Hospital on Sunday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said the COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat and it is only through partnership and cooperation between nations that they will be able to ensure a healthy future for the people, according to a press release sent by the US embassy to The Asian Age. "





This donation complements Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to supporting the people of Bangladesh through this crisis," he said. The donation fulfills the US government's offer of these critically needed supplies, supports Bangladesh's urgent response to the pandemic, and contributes to the 'Strengthening Public Health Cooperation for a Safer Economy' goal outlined in the September 30th high-level consultation between United States and Bangladesh to develop a Vision for Advancing the US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership.





The US-manufactured ventilators represent the best of cutting-edge technology from the United States, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.They are compact, deployable, and will provide Bangladeshi medical professionals with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, it said.For patients struggling to breathe, this vital resource may prove lifesaving.In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding equipment, service plans, and technical assistance to support their installation and training on use of the ventilators.







This donation builds on more than $68.7 million in assistance provided by the US government in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen COVID-19 testing capacity of Bangladeshi laboratories; improve the care given to COVID-19 patients; control the spread of the infection; and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally.





