'Those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu, have been erased from history'

Rowshan Ershad



Opposition leader Raushan Ershad on Sunday told Parliament that those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history have themselves been wiped out of history."Those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu from history have been erased from history. It is the lesson of history," she said, participating in the general discussion over the resolution brought in the special session of Parliament on the occasion of the 'Mujib Borsho' (Mujib Year), reports UNB.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, on November 9 brought the resolution under the rule 147 of the Rules of Procedure to pay solemn tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the special session marking his birth centenary. In her speech, Raushan said that the dream that Bangabandhu had dreamt for Bangladesh is still far from its final destination.





"The country is marching forwards by crossing unsurmountable hills under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. The eyes of big international organizations are on Bangladesh. Bangladesh exceeded China and India in terms of the annual growth rate. ....Yet the (economic) emancipation goal of Bangabandhu is still far away," she said.





The opposition leader said Bangabandhu wanted a democratic society without exploitation and discrimination. "We have to build our motherland in the light of his ideals."She highly praised the Prime Minister for her able leadership and said, "I find the image of Bangabandhu in the Prime Minister," said Raushon.





Leave Your Comments