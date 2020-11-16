MPs pass motion to pay homage to Bangabandhu



Parliament has passed a motion tabled by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a special session as part of celebrations marking his birth centenary.





Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury announced the end of the special session after the MPs unanimously passed the motion in a voice vote on Sunday. A video of Bangabandhu's speech at the constituent assembly Gana Parishad during the enactment of the constitution on Nov 4, 1972 was shown in parliament before the passage of the motion.





The MPs discussed Bangabandhu's life and works after his daughter Hasina tabled the motion on Oct 9 following President Md Abdul Hamid's address to parliament commemorating the independence hero, reports bdnews24.com. The motion tabled by Hasina included the following:





· Bangabandhu was the dreamer and architect of an independent Bangladesh. He struggled his entire life to ensure the rights of Bengalis and to attain their political and economic freedom. He endured all tortures including imprisonment but never gave in.





· Inspired by Bangabandhu's speech, UNARMED people in every household in Bengal protested against the Pakistani forces. Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence. Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country at the cost of three million martyrs and 200,000 women sacrificing their dignity during a nine-month war. Bangabandhu gave us an independent nation; a red-and-green flag and a constitution.





· Bangabandhu paved the way for the Bengalis to identify themselves as a proud nation in the international arena. He had only three and a half years to rebuild a war-torn country. He made an overall development plan for Bangladesh and began to implement it.· Parliament is expected to pay its homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by discussing his eventful political career and work, his philosophy marking the Mujib Year - his birth centenary in 2020.





