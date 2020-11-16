Babunagari at the helm of Hefazat



Junaid Babunagari on Sunday took the helm of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, but a faction of the Islamist group opposed his position.The Qawmi madrasa-based organization's Dhaka city unit President Nur Hossain Kashemi has been made the secretary general, reports UNB.





The announcements were made during a press conference at Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, after Hefazat's council. More than 350 members of the Islamic organization participated in the council, which took place 58 days after the death of former Hefazat ameer Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi.On September 18, Allama Shafi, the first ameer and the supreme leader of the organization, died at a city hospital.





