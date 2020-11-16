Adieu, Soumitra



Legendary Indian Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday at the age of 85.Soumitra was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the virus. He tested negative a few weeks after he was admitted to hospital but his condition soon deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator in the last week of October.





"We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in an official statement. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee.In a message of condolence, the premier said, "A huge vacuum has been created in the acting arena at the death of the talented actor."





"Soumitra Chatterjee will remain alive in the hearts of people through his creative works," she added.The PM prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.Soumitra was famed for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray. He made his debut with Ray's Apur Sansar (Apu's Family) in 1959. He went on to act in 14 more of Ray's films, including masterpieces like Devi, Charulata, Ghare Baire and Feluda, the detective.





Chatterjee is also the first Indian film personality conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France's highest award for artists. In 2017, exactly 30 years after auteur Satyajit Ray was honoured with France's highest civilian award, the coveted Legion of Honor, Chatterjee also received the prestigious award. Chatterjee also worked with Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and later in his career with Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen and Rituparno Ghosh.







