Remain active to tap blue economy: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed personnel of Bangladesh Coast Guard to remain vigilant on maritime boundaries to cash in on the potential of the blue economy.She was commissioning two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), five inshore patrol vessels (IPVs), two first patrol boats (FPBs) and a base in Bhola of the Coast Guard through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.





Sheikh Hasina said, "We have already announced the Blue Economy for our economic progress and undertaken a plan on how we use the huge marine resources.'' "I am assuring you of extending all-out cooperation to keep running the coast guard's continued progress and its personnel."





"We have taken steps to turn the coast guard into a modern and time-worthy force to make it more capable so that it can carry out its wide-range of duties properly,'' she added.The head of the government went on to say that the Coast Guard will have to maintain the law and order along the huge coastal belts and marine boundaries, ensure security of sea ports, protect fishes, conduct anti-smuggling, anti-drug and anti-pirate raids.''





You have to save lives and properties of coastal people during natural disasters alongside protecting mother Hilsha and Jhatka,'' she added. The premier also unveiled the nameplates of the newly commissioned-ships, and a BCG base. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Coast Guard gave salute to the Prime Minister through a spectacular parade.Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had introduced the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zone Act in 1974 aimed at establishing legal rights of Bangladeshi people on the huge maritime area and its resources.





She stated that taking over in 1996, the Awami League government had taken initiatives to this end and finally Bangladesh achieved its rights on the vast sea area and its resources after coming to power for the second term.But the governments of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and HM Ershard did nothing to this effect, she mentioned.





