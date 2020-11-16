Naogaon Archaeology Dept gets 11 touchstone statues





During separate drives in parts of Naogaon district 11touchstone statues seized by members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Later theyhanded over those statues to the Archaeology Department.

At a public school program along Naogaon border on SundayBGB Sector Commander of Rajshahi Sector and BGB colonel Tuhim Mohammad Masudhanded over statues weighing 270kg to regional director of Rajshahi ArchaeologyDepartment Nahid Sultana.

During the handover Commanding officer of BGB-16, LieutenantColonel AKM Ariful Islam and deputy commandar Major Ahsan Habib were there.

Nahid Sultana informs media that these statues worths Tk 2.6crore will be sent to Paharpur Bouddha Bihar museum.