JS former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali passes away





Valorous freedom fighter and ex-deputy speaker Col (retd)Shawkat Ali took his last breath at his 84 in city’s Combined Military Hospitalaround 9:30 am while undergoing treatment with several old age complications,said Director of Jatiya Sangsad Tarique Mahmud.

Shawkat Ali was the number 26 accused in the historic 'AgartalaConspiracy Case' which was filed against Father of the Nation BangabandhuSheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1969 by the then Pakistani rulers. He had to live withBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in jail due to the case.

Shawkat was elected MP from Shariatpur-2 constituency sixtimes. He was the founding chairman of Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and chiefadvisor of 71 Foundation.

The body of Shawkat will be kept at Shaheed Minar around3:30 pm where people from all of walks of life will pay their last respect tohim.

The namaz-e-janaza of Shawakat Ali will be held at BaitulMukarram National Mosque after Maghrib prayer. Later, his body will be taken to Naria in Shariatpurdistrict by a helicopter around 10 am on Tuesday where he will be buried at hisfamily graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinaexpressed deep shock at the demise Shawkat Ali. They prayed for eternalsalvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

