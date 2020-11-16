Mobile courts to ensure mask rules





Government takingmeasures to stop Covid-19 spread. Mobile court will ensure people are wearingmask and maintaining social distance.

Cabinet SecretaryKhandaker Anwarul Islam said this after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Within next one or twoday’s mobile court will be deployed to ensure the action. Khandaker AnwarulIslam already given instruction to the concerned people about this yesterday

The virtual cabinetmeeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

