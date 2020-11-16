Shaban Mahmood new press minister to New Delhi

The government has appointed Shaban Mahmood as the Minister (Press) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on a two-year contract.







The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday, reports BSS.







According to the order, journalist Shaban Mahmood was given a two-year contract as Minister (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi, India from the date of joining on condition of parting ties with other organizations.







Shaban Mahmood has been serving Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) as the Secretary General. He is also Deputy Chief Reporter of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin, a Bangla language newspaper.







With the appointment for minister press Shaban Mahmood will replace Farid Hossain, who had been holding the position over the last four years.







Shaban spent most of his career working for journalists’ rights and professionalism. He also served Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) as the president and general secretary.







During the ruling Awami League tenure in 1996, Shaban joined Bangladesh Television as a reporter and proved himself as a professional journalist in the country.







He hailed from Gopalganj and involved in the Awami League politics from his boyhood. The BFUJ Secretary General was also a member of Bangladesh Chhatra League central executive committee in two times.

