Diner Sheshe

Published:  12:00 AM, 17 November 2020

"I flew from Finland to India for my first date with Vinod! We'd met each other on a dating app just 5 days before that- Vinod had randomly suggested we take a road trip to the Himalayas. At first, going to the other side of the world for a first date felt insane, but something inside me snapped and I agreed. Vinod said, 'I know it's a very big deal for you to come so far.' I think he wanted me to know that he wasn't fooling around, so he sputtered out, 'Will you marry me?' My immediate response was, 'Are you kidding? It's just been a week!' But he said, 'Not at all.' Everything was happening too fast but it felt… right.

So I said, 'Yes!' I quit my job, got my visa, and 3 months later, I was in India. I was freaking out but when I saw Vinod waiting for me at Delhi airport, I was able to breathe. We left for Spiti the next day- there, as we watched the sunset in silence, I felt so complete. After Spiti, Vinod went back home, but I stayed back in Rishikesh for 2 weeks to understand the culture and to see if I could actually settle here. Unfortunately, I fell terribly ill- I developed a digestive disease.

Even after I went back to Finland, I took a while to recover- I lost 25 kgs in 1 year!  Seeing me in that state, Vinod started having doubts about how I'd adjust. He was scared that I'd get even sicker; he felt guilty that I was giving up everything for him. He said, 'I love you so much but what if things don't work out?' That night, he broke up with me- 'I don't want to hurt you, it's best if we end it now', he said. But I wasn't ready to give up- I took the next flight out to Visakhapatnam.

A few months later, on the rooftop of our Visakhapatnam home, Vinod slid a ring on my finger and proposed to me again; he told me that he'll always be there for me. We had a simple court wedding. Sometimes, in my happiest moments, I pinch myself to see if all this is real- Vinod and I have been married for 2 years now and we're expecting our baby soon! Having been through it, I can tell you this- love takes work; life isn't a fairytale. It's not going to be a bed of roses… you just need to pick the person who's worth it. Isn't that what love's all about?"    Humans of Bombay, Fb


