bKash provides ventilators to police hospital



bKash has donated six ventilators to Central Police Hospital (CPH), Dhaka to improve the COVID-19 treatment. The donation is a part of the ongoing effort of bKash to facilitate the leading hospitals with necessary medical equipment, said a press release on Monday. Humayun Kabir, Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash, handed over the ventilators to CPH.







bKash Head of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim, CPH Doctor in Charge Dr Md Azharul Islam Talukder and other high officials of both the organizations were present at the event. Previously bKash handed over 24 ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Dhaka CMH and installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital).

