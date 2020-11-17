Conflict temporarily simmers down in the Caucasus





The Caucasus is a strategically important mountainous region in south-east Europe. For centuries, different powers in the region - both Christian and Muslim - have vied for control there. Armenia is majority Christian while oil-rich Azerbaijan is majority Muslim. Turkey has close ties to Azerbaijan, while Russia is allied with Armenia - although it also has good relations with Azerbaijan.





In the recent past, on 16 September, serious clashes re-erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh, leading Armenia to mobilize their armed forces. On 27 September, Azerbaijan's Parliament declared a status of war against Armenia. This led to casualties. The clashes were the worst since 2016 and caused alarm within the international community. Most international actors urged both sides to return to the table. The United Nations Security Council also condemned the resumption of hostilities.





The conflict was further complicated by geopolitics.





After substantive talks Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an agreement on 10 November to end six weeks of fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, Russian peacekeepers are being deployed along the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. The deal came after Armenia lost control of a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh known as Shusha to Azerbaijan and Shushi to Armenians, and after the accidental downing of a Russian plane by Azeri forces. Russia’s defence ministry has indicated that 12 planes carrying peacekeepers and military equipment have departed for the region. A total of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh under a five-year mandate.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the truce as a “right step in the direction of a lasting solution”. Turkey and Russia will apparently supervise the ceasefire over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Some analysts have described the agreement as a “humanitarian ceasefire”.





Iran has welcomed the Russian-brokered deal to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between its northern neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan and called for “foreign fighters” to pull out of the region. France’s Presidency has said it was studying the parameters of a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region but said any lasting agreement needed to take into consideration the interests of Armenia.





Laurence Broers, a strategic analyst from Chatham House has however observed that Russia’s presence may pose a problem for Azeri authorities in the long term. In this context he has noted that “What Russia has done is to essentially commit to a peacekeeping operation but without a political process or a fully fledged peace process to legitimate that process.” Alissa de Carbonnel, another analyst has also pointed out that while Azerbaijanis were celebrating the deal, it might be difficult to manage the expectations of hundreds of thousands of IDPs and their families who want to return to Karabakh immediately.





Both countries appear to have agreed to Russian mediation because Russia has a military base in Armenia and both are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) alliance. Moscow also has good relations with Azerbaijan.





Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his country could make concessions over the region if Azerbaijan would do the same.





The modern phase of the conflict began in February 1988 and exacerbated after 1989 with the final dissolution of the Soviet Union (USSR). The deteriorating situation persuaded Turkey to request the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Saudi Arabia to step in and try to bring forth a cease fire to assist the Muslim majority State of Azerbaijan. OIC efforts eventually led to the signing of an internationally-brokered ceasefire in 1994 and this provided for two decades of relative stability.





It may be noted that ethnic tensions between Christian majority Armenians and Azerbaijanis have particularly increased in this region since 2017. Public opinion on both sides has assumed increasingly entrenched, bellicose and uncompromising dimensions. Analysts have noted that mutual concessions that might have helped to lower tensions (that have been threatening internal stability) have unfortunately not taken place. Some have suggested that the incentive for compromise has been missing partially because of the ruling elites on both sides.





It would be pertinent at this point to refer to the evolving dimensions- both political and economic in the South Caucasus region. Many outsiders are taking the view that the thawing of the frozen conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is a new chapter in the age-old proxy war between Moscow and Ankara in the Caucasus. Yet, upon closer examination, it appears that both sides are using this renewed conflict to work together to exert influence in the region while excluding Western powers.





Since 2019, Turkish-Russian relations have been amicable enough for the two countries to sign a military cooperation agreement paving the way for Ankara to purchase Russian-made surface-to-air missiles. Both Russia and Turkey have taken advantage of several developments in the past couple of years to increase their cooperation, especially in the sub-region of South Caucasus.





Consequently, the increased isolationism of US foreign policy and a lack of interest by European countries in the region, coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the attention of most countries towards domestic public health concerns. This has provided an opportunity for Russia and Turkey to “hijack” the Nagorno-Karabakh dossier from the Minsk Process and convert it into a regional endeavour.





The implications of shifting the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the multilateral OSCE Minsk Group’s framework to a Russian-Turkish regional one- with a possible Iranian role- might have major and lasting consequences. Despite the UN Security Council calls on September 29 for containing the conflict and continuing its mediation within the OSCE framework, it has now become obvious that the Minsk Process is no longer a viable option for the actors involved in the conflict – especially Azerbaijan.





Strategic analysts have accordingly mentioned that the possible shift of this conflict from a multilateral framework (OSCE Minsk Group) to a regional one (Russian-Turkish-Iranian) is indicative that both Russia and Turkey do not consider the West a relevant player in their backyard. Whether by choice or by accidental convergence, the two regional powers are ready to define and implement their own security strategies in the South Caucasus bilaterally, with only minor objections from the West.





It also needs to be noted that Turkey’s active participation in the conflict in a region that Russia considers to be its back yard can be viewed within the prism of Moscow and Ankara’s gravitation towards a synergy on several foreign policy fronts. This has drawn European attention- particularly that of France.





As a result, even though Turkey and Russia stand on opposite sides in the Syrian and Libyan civil wars, they have both discovered some common ground in their mutual distancing from Western political and even military paradigms. This gravitational change is also being explained as Moscow’s attempt to revive the Primakov Doctrine (named after former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov), which speculates that Russia should form regional alliances to resist the global hegemony of the US.











Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.

