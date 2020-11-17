Destiny vs. free will and effort





Worldwide corona crisis has once again raised the age-old question. Is life governed by predetermined fate or functional free will? It indeed remains an ever challenging question as genuine facts of life give potential evidence to either of the views. The widely prevalent theory of predestination holds that what is destined to happen will happen, and what is not destined to happen will not happen. Our life is determined by destiny, and we have to work out the same by undergoing the effects. While the advocates of free will hold that we can shape our life with will power and self-effort.







Indomitable spirit of humanity refuses to accept life as mere enactment of a script written by destiny beforehand. The entire history of human progress, right from stone age to nuclear era, bears indelible signature of free will, effort and corresponding outcome leading to our present position in the planet. Long back Sri Krishna advised in the Gita, “Rescue yourself with the help of yourself. Never dishearten yourself. You yourself can be your most helping friend or most formidable enemy within.”







Swami Vivekananda asserted that karma is the eternal assertion of human freedom and life is nothing but perpetual struggle for progressive self-unfoldment against external and internal hostility. Hence creative dreams, will-force and efforts are of prime importance in life. Evidently, the rapid development in science and technology, civilization and culture, and each and every sphere of human life is due to indomitable will and effort of the Homo sapiens. God made His creation, but man made the civilization. God made us walk while man made automobiles and aeroplane. Can we not thus create or alter our destiny or fate?





Yet, from time to time we find ourselves miserable victims of uncontrollable natural calamities, man-made troubles, incurable diseases and absolute impermanence of fortune and everything. More often than not, despite best efforts we remain deprived of intended outcomes due to hostile circumstances. In the Ramayana, Lord Rama was destined to suffer separation from his wife Sita. In the Mahabharata great warrior Abhimanyu had to be slain in unfair war despite being son of greatest archer Arjuna and nephew of omniscient Sri Krishna. When bereaved Gandhari, after losing her hundred sons in the battle cursed Sri Krishna of similar family discontinuity, Sri Krishna bowed down to say, “Mother, you have blessed me with a curse for what is already destined to happen.” These make us accept that no one can avert fate and what is destined to happen will happen.





The famous Greek tragedies illustrate fatalism through exceptional calamity of protagonists leading to their catastrophe. Even in Antogone, Sophocles showed how the heroine was driven by an indomitable inspiration which led to her unusual catastrophe. Although Shakespeare substantiated that character is destiny, in his cosmic tragedy King Lear he wrote, “As flies to wanton boys are we to th’ gods /They kill us for their sport.” In Murder in the Cathedral T.S. Eliot wrote, “Destiny waits in the hand of God, shaping the still unshapen.” Victor Hugo or Thomas Hardy superbly presented tragic victimhood of humans. Thus the theory of predestination carries enough credence in literature.





This does not mean that the universal law of causation is inoperative. It works in mathematical exactitude as per a complex equation due to several hidden factors. It is not always possible to reap as we sow due to various factors, but the effort never goes waste and bears fruit this or that way. Karmic quotient is invariably a potential force behind shaping our future.





Henri Bergson, the celebrated French philosopher has established that the fundamental freedom of life force or the élan vital is at the root of the universe and in all living beings. Human beings are specially gifted with an inner determinism or the ability to organize life and live accordingly. This self-determinism is what Spinoza called inner necessitation. By an intended control over external and internal nature we can wonderfully fashion our life and transform the destiny.







The principle of karma based on the law of causation is quite scientific and operative in the universe, but the same does not deny the impact of free will. When a bird flies in the sky with its own life force it transcends the gravitational pull without disproving the law of gravitation. Similarly, exercise of greater life force on usually operative natural law or law of karma is bound to yield the intended result in arithmetical exactitude.





Law of karma is perfectly compatible with the creative freedom of humans as the architect of their own lives. The universe is not regulated by accidental mechanical forces but by cosmic intelligence as per an eternal harmony and balance. Free will of humans has an important role to play in refashioning the ever-transforming existence. The onward march of civilization bears ample testimony to the fact.





A floating boat is obedient to the wave but a powerful motorboat can go against the current to the desired direction by dint of greater force. Thus the consequences of past karma can be altered in our favour by powerful determination and action in accordance with the same. This is the hidden principle of human freedom, more and more exercise of which is the secret of success in all spheres of life.







Our present destiny is determined by our past actions and deep driving desires. The same can be altered in future too through our present dreams and resultant actions. We have ever-expanding potential. If we make use of the same it increases more and more to benefit us as well as the entire human race.





Religious persons always think that our inner inspirations and right efforts descend from divine grace which ultimately shapes our future. The entire creation is governed by the will of God and we implement the immanent will as His instrument. Unless the inspiration comes from the fountain source we cannot develop it for fruition. Every great discovery or invention depends on inner inspiration coming from the hidden Creator of the cosmic drama of creation. Human short-sightedness takes credit for self-will and effort as his own.





The writer is a columnist.

