In demand of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, the statue of the Greek Goddess of Justice Themis was removed from the Supreme Court premises in 2017.





Newspapers reports now say some so-called Islamist groups have demanded removal of Bangladesh’s Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpture. Their tomfoolery is irremissible!





The Asian Age (TAA) has veritably reported in its first page, “A sharp reaction has been created among leaders and activists of different political parties and civil society members over the demand by Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish acting Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque for the removal of sculptures of Bangabandhu. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), an ally of the ruling Awami League, said, "Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish has dared to raise its voice to remove the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as evil fundamentalist elements were encouraged after the removal of the statue of Lady Justice Themis from the Supreme Court premises.





Now they are showing audacity by demanding the removal of the sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Dholaikhal and other parts of the country." Terming the statement of the Islamist Party as 'arrogant', Awami League Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "People of the country will give their reply in time.





However, the Awami League is yet to express any formal reaction over the issue after Maulana Mamunul Haque demanded the removal of Bangabandhu's sculptures. He came up with the demand while addressing a Shan-e-Risalat conference held at the BMA Auditorium on November 13. The conference was organized by Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish, Dhaka Metropolitan unit. The Islamist leader demanded stopping the installation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture.”





If we look back in 2017…





The Lady Justice Sculpture of Themis is an allegorical prosopopoeia of the moral force in judicial systems. Her ascribes are a blindfold, an equilibrate, and a sword. She often comes out as a couple with Prudentia, who adjudges a mirror and a snake. She is also known as Iustitia or Justitia after Latin: Iustitia, the Roman goddess of Justice, who is equivalent to the Greek goddess-Themis and Dike. Disdaining the claim of the so-called Islamist hales, the noted sculptor, Mrinal Haque said, “It is not an idol of Greek goddess. Rather, it is a sculpture portraying a Bangali girl wearing saree” and it depicts the symbolic representation of justice in the context of Bangladesh. Truth has to be told; and our hearts ache. The fog of war is alive. We are losing hope of ever seeing the ravishing of the Lady Justice Statue encountered such a brute assaulting. The evildoers and 1971 discomfited forces have taken their avenge, or whether some nut just up and nicked it, another letter from the terrorists might have the chance to arrive with more ferocity in no time. It will ominously contain a cauterised match making insensitive or callous; and deaden feelings or morals.





The Lady Justice sculpt is an architectural marvel created by the artistic means of the far-famed carver, Mrinal Haque, and it is that it has really got us to read and re-read ravenously because of its valuates, inspirits of our secular humanism; and the doctrine that people's duty is to promote human welfare in the justice schema; and the quality of being just or fair. We have cried, we have screamed, we threw our nook in angst, we cried some more, we cried because of its fell upon at dead of night so ignominiously or shamefully sometime in 2017 from SC premises. Abasement or gangrene or mortification is not capable of being borne though unpleasant necrosis; and the localised death of living cells are never endurable or supportable. It has been made a sphacelus or necrotic tissue; a mortified or gangrenous part or mass by some devilries. But Bangladesh was not created to retreat from its majestic yesteryears of history.





At late night activity is an act of actability of grave crawfish or a retreat from an earlier commitment or activity of gloriousness achieved through the supreme sacrifices of millions of our people. But we will have to crawfish out from meeting with those devilments or reckless or malicious behaviour that causes discomfort or annoyance in others by their langoustes. These foul gnawers, edible marine crustacean may be having a spiny carapace, but these mustelaputorius or polecats must be lacking the large pincers of true lobsters. The Lady Justice carving is genuinely a visible epic battle of good against evil. It can never be obnubilated or hazed over. Weeping tatterdemalion woman has been bedraggled; limped and soiled as if dragged in the mud returned to a place of ramshackle; and a state of dishonour putting her down to deflower. We shall not intromit or let in it. We shall roar like the Royal Bengal Tigers against these misdoings.





The famed Lady Justice is seen frequently at courthouses, law libraries, law schools and other institutions where legal matters are relevant. You have probably seen a representation of Lady Justice at some point in your life -- the image typically features a blindfolded woman wearing flowing robes that resemble a Greek toga. In her hands, she holds scales of justice and sometimes a sword. The image of Lady Justice is derived from Justia, the Roman Goddess of Justice. This Goddess is known for carrying the same items that Lady Justice is depicted as carrying by the celebrated carver, Mrinal Haque. But this celebratory event has quickly been turned into a "nightmare" like the other the Dark Ages in a dark night. The ballad of molesting an architectural marvel is unbearable or intolerable. Every morning brings another song with a melody to develop a new morning, before the light is gone. We feel like a fainting flower; dreaming of when we were young; trying to fill every waking hour with meaning before the light is gone. The rain kept falling a weekend long; and I was made scrawling with a head full of songs during our splendiferous Liberation War of 1971.





The howls have become louder; and darkness is getting close to us. The wolves got close enough to her and tackled the small girl, pinning her to the ground. She screamed in fear, not ready to die. The darkness was getting stronger by the minute. She was tripped and fell; face first got onto the ground and covered her head as the darkness consumed its place. But that undimmed light can’t be gone out of our lives though some devils take it for vouched.





That light will be seen …the world will see it and it will give solace to innumerable hearts. For that light represents something more than the immediate present; it represents the living, the eternal truths, reminding us of the right path, drawing us from error, taking this country to freedom. The Lady Justice is noted for its grace and poise conveyed through the sculptor's choice of phrases and go down in value of images. The sculptor warns his listeners about the 'poison of communalism' and refers to the assassination of a great symbol of justice. Mrinal’s cosmea can be illustrious as a great example like an oration because of its content, language, as seen in the wholeness of its convictions and themes and the almost poetic choice of artistic creation that is spoken, and narration that employs variation and ordering of themes and repetition of key images. The sense of equanimity and nicety with which the sculpturer talks about, his warning to the people and his call for combating communalism at a time of such deep loss, all convey a sense of solemnity and dignity of his stature.





Everything has stood still. The lands and seas have fallen silent. Our hearts have thundered in our chests. Tears are streaming from my eyes below the ground drops from under me. And I have fallen ten thousand feet as I crashed into the ground. The detritus or debris of Lady Justice is crumbling all around. I sat there in the ruins. But I have not found the light. Though it is hard to see for her, but things will never turn out right. And.....my favourite character.......HAS NOT DIED!!! Haque’s obsession with originative power has glimmered my heart. Thank you, Mrinal, for loving Bangladesh so dearly.





Three names associated with the Greek Goddess epitomising the virtue: A sword in one hand signifying power; scales in the other denoting impartiality, blindfolded to assure fairness in judgment. With watery-eyed, but with resentments, I would say Bangladesh has not been created to bow down to some vicious forces and savage religion traders who butchered us promiscuously in 1971. Your heart is bleeding. Like many of us who saw the 1971 massacre, my heart is also bleeding. I personally went to the SC premises to see all these barbarous acts. Standing there for a few seconds, I could not desist myself from boohooing. We have now come here to pay homage to Lady Justice, the heroine in conformity with some esthetic standard of correctness or propriety of justice system and all of the living human inhabitants of the earth. Lady Justice describes as not the portrait of any woman, but the portrait of a nation in the deepest moment of its sorrow and has been shown all over the world. Our hearts are leeching to see this hard-earned morale belt down to some ruffian chumps.





The demonic spirits should have been smashed down whereas the government has ceded to those malevolent spirits. But look at these malefic amblers who do not recognise Bangladesh, its constitution, our national anthem, our glorious green and red flag…So, they do not belong to Bangladesh; and they are not our people. Living in the fool’s paradise, the government is cogitating to have their vote banks in the next elections. It is nothing; it is not anything! A risible! A rib-tickling! These guileful characters will just knife to their and our very hearts. Spitting salivas, these roughshod villains will make loud laughter defeating the victorious people.







The removal of Lady Justice Sculpture has triggered angry protests by students who said the government is trying to stay in power by compromising with and encouraging fundus. The devils which had campaigned against Lady Justice sculpt and after having successful in pulverising it, they have now made a fresh demand to remove all sculptures from the country. Look at their temerity! “This grief will not go away”, a noted journalist has correctly sounded out.







TAA has stated explicitly without doubt, “Sculptures and idols are not the same. Those who call a sculpture an idol lacks proper knowledge.” Those people are simply boor about our holy religion – Islam. And these scapegraces will never listen to the Scriptures.





The writer is an independent political analyst who writes on

politics, political and human-centred figures, current and

international affairs.

